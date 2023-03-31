Terran Coin (TRR) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $4.38 million and $3.93 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

