Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Terumo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRUMY opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

