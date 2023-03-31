Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA opened at $195.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.13. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

