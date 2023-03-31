TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 915,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
