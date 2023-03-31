Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
About Thai Oil Public
