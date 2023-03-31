Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.