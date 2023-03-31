The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $9.12 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.29 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

