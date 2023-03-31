The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $87.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

