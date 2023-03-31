The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock worth $4,695,775. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kroger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

KR stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.