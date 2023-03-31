Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Acquires 55,487 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.58 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,461. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

