Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.98. 384,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

