Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Buys 2,787 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 545,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

