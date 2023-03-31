Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.86. 750,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,038. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.96. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.