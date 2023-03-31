Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 20,128 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 4.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 364,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

