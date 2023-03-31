TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 1,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TIS Stock Performance
TISNF stock remained flat at $27.20 during trading on Friday. TIS has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
About TIS
TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.
