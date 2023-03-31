Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Up 3.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.18. 36,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 308,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
