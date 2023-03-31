Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Up 3.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.18. 36,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 308,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

