Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 4,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$75.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53.

Titan Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Titan Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

