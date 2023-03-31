TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.5 days.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TMX Group stock remained flat at $97.71 on Thursday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

