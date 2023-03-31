Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Up 126.0% in March

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Todos Medical stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 11,659,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,563,076. The company has a market cap of $1.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Todos Medical has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

