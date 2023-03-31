Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,431.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $35.98 on Thursday. Toho has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

