Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

