Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
About Tokuyama
