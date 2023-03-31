Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. makes up 7.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Stories

