Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.48. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 13,120 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 110.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

