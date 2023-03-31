TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG Pace Beneficial II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 536.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,809 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,504,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,147,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at about $8,802,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at about $8,616,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Up 0.1 %

YTPG stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.00.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

