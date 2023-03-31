Traders Purchase High Volume of Axos Financial Put Options (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 20,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,495% compared to the average daily volume of 1,256 put options.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 303,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $19,338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

