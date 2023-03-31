Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 41,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 28,034 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 10.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 91,562 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,052 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Unity Software by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 811,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 290,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 14,153,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,940,245. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

