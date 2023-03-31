Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 32,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 22,204 call options.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. 6,684,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

