Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

