Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 26,241 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,955,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $674,723.63.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,919. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.