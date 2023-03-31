Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 122,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 937,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,239. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

