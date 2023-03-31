Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 740 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.48. 133,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

