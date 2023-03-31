Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 7,347,775 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

