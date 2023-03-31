TrueFi Price Tops $0.0780 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,355,608 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 983,355,607.7662305 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07684085 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,719,909.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

