TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,580 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

