TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.37 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

