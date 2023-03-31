Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $41.06

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $41.99. Trupanion shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 307,301 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $1,552,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,116,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.