Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Paychex comprises approximately 4.6% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $114.07. 226,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.