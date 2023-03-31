Two Point Capital Management Inc. Takes $11.47 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. Accenture makes up about 7.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

