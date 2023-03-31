Two Point Capital Management Inc. Takes $11.47 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. Accenture makes up about 7.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Accenture Stock Performance
Accenture stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
