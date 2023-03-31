Two Point Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Dover makes up about 3.3% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.31. 39,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,898. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

