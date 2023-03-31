UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €105.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Airbus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.34 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €122.24 ($131.44). 875,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.99.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

