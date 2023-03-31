UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,300 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,300 ($89.69) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($72.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.63) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($93.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

