UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.80

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.80 and last traded at $130.62, with a volume of 6064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $997.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.