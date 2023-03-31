UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.80

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.80 and last traded at $130.62, with a volume of 6064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $997.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

