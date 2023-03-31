Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 25.62 ($0.31) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £28.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.29.

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

