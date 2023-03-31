Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 1,625,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $69.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

