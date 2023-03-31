Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

NYSE GD traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,102. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

