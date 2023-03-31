Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Price Performance

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $237.05. 228,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.