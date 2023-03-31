Unison Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.60. 476,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

