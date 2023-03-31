Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

DHI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 1,702,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

