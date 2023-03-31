Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.