Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after buying an additional 540,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,684,000 after purchasing an additional 608,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,268. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

