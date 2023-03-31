United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $181,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

